Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.27.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.