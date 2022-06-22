AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMERCO stock opened at $464.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.85. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

