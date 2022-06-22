AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
AMERCO stock opened at $464.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.85. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.
AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
