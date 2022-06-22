American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the airline’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,852. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

