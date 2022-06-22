American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93. 1,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,973,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

