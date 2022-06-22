American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lessened by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

