American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.69.
HOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of HOT.UN stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
