American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.47 million, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

