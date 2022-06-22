American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Trading Up 5.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. 125,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,522,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

