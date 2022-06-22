American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.