American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

