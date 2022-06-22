American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

AMSC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

