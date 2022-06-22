American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $21.98. American Vanguard shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 249,543 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.