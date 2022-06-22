American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

