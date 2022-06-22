Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,861. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

