AMMO (POWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POWW opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. AMMO has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 1,764.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 570,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMMO by 148.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,696,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,046,000 after buying an additional 296,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 475.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 277,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company also owns GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

