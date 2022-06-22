Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

