Analysts Offer Predictions for Capgemini SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capgemini in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Capgemini’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.