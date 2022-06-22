Analysts Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$135.85

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.85.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$81.44 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.85.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 12.071107 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

