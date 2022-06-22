Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Trading Down 0.1%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 53,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 46,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.