ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Shares Down 6.5%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 12.52 and last traded at 12.54. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 231 ($2.83) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.98.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.