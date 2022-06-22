Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Raised to GBX 300

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.00) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 159.39 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($59,727.78).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

