Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.73

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.73 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.74). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.94), with a volume of 756,477 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.00) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £337.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($59,727.78).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

