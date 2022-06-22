Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock worth $35,704,600. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

