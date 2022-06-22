Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.28. 10,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,473. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.52 and its 200-day moving average is $471.29.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

