Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.52 and its 200-day moving average is $471.29.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.