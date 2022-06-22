APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,360 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of APA worth $43,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 130,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

