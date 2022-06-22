Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.