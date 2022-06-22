Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.52

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.