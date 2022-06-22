Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
NYSE APLE opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 196.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
