Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Down 0.3%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 279,921 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 200,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,079,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

