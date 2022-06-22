ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

