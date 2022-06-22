ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE:MT opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

