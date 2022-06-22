ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 143154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

