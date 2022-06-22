ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 143154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
A number of research firms recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 57.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
