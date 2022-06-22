Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,756 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $43,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,568. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

