Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE ARNC opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Arconic has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

