Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) shares fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 12,517,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,542% from the average session volume of 473,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)
