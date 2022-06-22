Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.40. 106,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 239,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38.

Argo Group International ( NASDAQ:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.