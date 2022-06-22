Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Trimmed by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

