Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,773 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Arista Networks worth $60,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,577. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

