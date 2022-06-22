Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

