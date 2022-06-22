Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $19.92.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
