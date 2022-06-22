ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ARK Transparency ETF (NYSEARCA:CTRU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 7,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64.

Get ARK Transparency ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Transparency ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Transparency ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Transparency ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Transparency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Transparency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.