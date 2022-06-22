Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 350,561 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of £16.47 million and a PE ratio of -29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.13.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
See Also
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.