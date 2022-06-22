Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.