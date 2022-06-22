Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

