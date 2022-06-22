Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.74. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 5,113 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of 139.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

