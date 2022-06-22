Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,861 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Asana were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Asana by 725.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $11,983,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 66,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.