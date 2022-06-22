Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60. Ashford has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
