Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Ashford stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

