Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,100 ($74.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.65) to GBX 4,825 ($59.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,342.20.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.23. 30,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.94. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

