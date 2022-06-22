Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
