AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.24) to £110 ($134.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,891. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of -196.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

